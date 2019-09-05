As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 350,710 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 68,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 250,885 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.77 million, down from 319,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $360.68. About 68,779 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS MALWARE AFFECTED A SMALL NUMBER OF SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yext -6% on downside Q3 outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Realty Income Celebrates 25 Years On The NYSE – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 0.1% or 7,350 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Personal Capital Advsr has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.81% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 37,000 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs accumulated 0.09% or 3,000 shares. 29,275 were accumulated by Aviance Capital Management Ltd Co. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,414 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Co invested in 0.14% or 22,470 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 0.74% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 552,852 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 80,054 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.68% or 677,200 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.07M shares. Burns J W Incorporated Ny holds 0.53% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 24,497 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 09/03: (CDTX) (ARDX) (CONN) Higher (I) (MNK) (BA) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Pa invested in 100,123 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Kings Point Mgmt holds 2.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,047 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 1.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Comml Bank & Of Newtown reported 1,145 shares stake. Ghp Inv Advsr holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 986 shares. Moreover, Ims Mgmt has 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,317 shares. Azimuth Lc holds 80,197 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Ifrah Svcs invested in 2,040 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 27,167 shares. Sadoff Invest Limited owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 660 shares. Twin owns 69,082 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Coho Prtn reported 2,513 shares. Clean Yield reported 0.21% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 71,800 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,629 shares.