As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Pure Financial Advisors Lowered by $767,334 Its Position; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $227.98. About 824,979 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 04/05/2018 – British Airways owner IAG hints Boeing set to win new order over Airbus; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDF) by 64,847 shares to 224,983 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $521.83 million for 24.78 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 351,203 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 254,393 are owned by Citigroup. Hudock Capital Group Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 9,810 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Mgmt owns 0% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 30 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 1.24% or 62,933 shares. Clark Cap Management Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,612 shares. Becker Cap Management owns 2,900 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.87% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Royal Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 146,883 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,396 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.03% or 3,999 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares to 18,861 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

