As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Pure Financial Advisors Decreased Its Position; Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Share Price Declined While Falcon Point Capital Boosted by $420,417 Its Position

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $795.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 337,587 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Adj EPS $3.64; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 18/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Cuban media say a Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti Int…; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity. The insider Hagan David sold 30,000 shares worth $736,350.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NXP Announces Conference Call to Review Benefits of Marvell Connectivity Assets Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Boingo Wireless, Inc. Stock Soared 40% Higher Today – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Westell Launches RMX-4000 Intelligent Site Management Platform – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is C&J Energy Services, Inc (CJ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXP to buy Marvell’s WiFi, Bluetooth business for $1.76 bln – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 17,433 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial owns 16,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York has 0.01% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 23,034 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Kistler has 277 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 69,143 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 12,095 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 238,403 shares. 8,540 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 124,488 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech reported 7,200 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Pdts Ltd Co reported 51,411 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares to 67,881 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 3,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,387 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.