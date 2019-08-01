As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.20 Million; Rivulet Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Sealed Air New (SEE) by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $343.39. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

Rivulet Capital Llc increased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc bought 48,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 4.40 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 469,585 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Backs 2018 View of Sales $4.75B-$4.8B; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 11/04/2018 – Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brady (NYSE:BRC) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 140,774 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 1,981 shares. Harbour Limited Com owns 2,010 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Principal Financial invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Norinchukin Natl Bank The accumulated 173,784 shares or 0.85% of the stock. 50 were accumulated by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp reported 2.90 million shares. California Employees Retirement has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.04M shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 145,691 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Whitnell And invested in 0.05% or 360 shares. 2,023 are owned by Paragon Cap. Bridgewater L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,860 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point has invested 1.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blume Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 1.59% or 29,542 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,894 shares to 356,778 shares, valued at $74.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,114 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).