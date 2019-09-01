As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Kessler Investment Group Raised Holding by $957,834; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) Holding by $898,900

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,403 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, up from 5,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (JPM) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 277,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07M, down from 286,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Antofagasta; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 15/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.39% or 132,160 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 60,850 shares. Mig Capital Limited Liability accumulated 701 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stanley has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfe Counsel has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Johnson Gru has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,111 shares. Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aull And Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 14,919 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,646 shares. Stralem & invested 2.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth holds 1,813 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 800 are held by Pioneer Comml Bank N A Or. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.08% or 1,789 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 331,508 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Mgmt reported 109,604 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 7,445 shares in its portfolio. Eos Mngmt LP invested in 26,000 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Michigan-based White Pine Investment Com has invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Monetta Fincl has 2.55% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.86% or 113,386 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 733,012 shares. Rampart Management Company Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Joel Isaacson & Company holds 44,237 shares. 70,285 are held by Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc. Mai Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 235,960 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Investment LP has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beacon Mngmt holds 0% or 50 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Co holds 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 60,682 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

