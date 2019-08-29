As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Jacobs Engr Group Del (JEC) Stock Rose While Tdam Usa Boosted by $925,650 Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,750 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (JEC) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 12,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 74,100 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 61,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 616,499 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DISCUSSING REMOVING PAUL JACOBS FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 88C; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 101,141 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 5,883 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. American Asset invested 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 428,592 shares. Mitchell Cap Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,421 shares. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 1,198 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.46% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 911,396 shares. Ckw Fin accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wade G W And Inc reported 42,529 shares. Accredited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,575 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel invested in 1.63% or 9,500 shares. Dupont Capital Corp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Lc reported 0.55% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). First Foundation Advisors invested in 5,531 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 18,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country Trust State Bank owns 11,636 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Adage Prns Group reported 144,501 shares. Regions Corporation has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 216,541 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia owns 14,320 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 57,105 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Tarbox Family Office owns 63 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Royal London Asset Mngmt has 55,229 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.88% or 71,627 shares. Iat Reinsurance reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

