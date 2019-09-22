As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Suvretta Capital Management Boosted Its Holding; Veeva Systems Class A (VEEV) Stock Price Rose While Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $7.93 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (VEEV) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 48,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 196,121 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.79 million, down from 245,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.63. About 2.22M shares traded or 46.46% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 443.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 399,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 489,590 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.22M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 4.26M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 91.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $585.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc Class A by 232,744 shares to 300,335 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

