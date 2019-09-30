As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Regent Investment Management Has Upped Position; Third Security Has Raised Intrexon (XON) Stake by $47.33 Million; Stock Rose

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 6.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 74.55M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571.08 million, up from 67.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.01M market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 511,909 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – lsolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss $42M

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 402.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 5,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 1,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $379.62. About 1.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $848.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.38 million shares to 10.71M shares, valued at $184.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.62 million activity.

