As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Hikari Power LTD Decreased Position; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Holding in Carnival (CCL) Has Increased by $350,000

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $329.74. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 1.32 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 42,730 shares to 94,930 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.21 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.