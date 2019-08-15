As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder First American Bank Trimmed Its Stake; Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Price Declined While Intersect Capital Cut Its Stake

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 8,613 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 14,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.19. About 308,145 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND SAYS UNILEVER MOVING HQ TO ROTTERDAM WON’T IMPACT AMOUNT OF TAX IT PAYS IN UK – BBC NEWS; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $322.55. About 1.14M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.46 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

