As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Trimmed by $2.09 Million Its Position; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $951,192

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 39,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 70,767 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, down from 110,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 166,609 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 07/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,468 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, down from 52,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Clover Partners Lp, which manages about $166.98 million and $54.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17,500 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.95, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold OCFC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 33.20 million shares or 0.10% more from 33.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 13,556 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. D E Shaw holds 39,599 shares. Grace White Ny stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). First Trust Lp holds 0% or 37,111 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int invested in 0% or 32,139 shares. Hennessy Inc has invested 0.26% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Principal Finance invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 111,684 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 16,655 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 51,752 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 77,820 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 15,570 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 10,944 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prns has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Stifel Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 97,349 shares.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $26.06M for 11.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares to 34,068 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).