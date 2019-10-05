As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Cypress Funds Has Trimmed Holding; M&R Capital Management Has Cut Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Position by $384,852; Stock Value Declined

M&R Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc sold 9,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2,659 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105,000, down from 12,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 47.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 89,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.40M, down from 189,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

