As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Raised Stake by $481,584; Banner (BANR) Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $444,798

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $352.21. About 2.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 18/05/2018 – Cuba says Boeing 737 crashed after taking off from Havana airport; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 28/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Singapore Airlines will raise its profile in the Japanese market by putting the latest version of the Boeing Dreamliner wide-body aircraft into service to all of its Japanese destinations — Osaka, Tokyo, Nagoya and Fukuoka

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.4. About 91,021 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Post `Troubles,’ Anti-British Banner Still Flies in St. Patrick’s Parade; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,180 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny has 27,236 shares. American International Gp Inc holds 0.3% or 204,218 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne holds 37,335 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Neuberger Berman Ltd has 1.72M shares. 3,400 were accumulated by Summit Secs Gp Llc. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,893 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 579 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 0.01% or 309 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 1.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Mutual Insurance Comm, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,796 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 92,899 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 76,494 shares to 7,540 shares, valued at $228,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 5,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 31,788 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 24,073 shares. Nordea Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 79,746 shares. State Street Corp owns 1.43 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,527 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Principal Financial owns 278,719 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 38,720 shares. Stieven LP has invested 1.51% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Moody Financial Bank Division owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 93 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 21,214 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 13,504 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 30,933 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).