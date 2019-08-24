As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Albemarle (ALB) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lifted Stake by $3.33 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – Boeing says it won’t appeal a trade ruling on Bombardier; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 22/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal case against Bombardier – spokesman; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 41,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 288,349 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.64M, up from 247,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 20,255 shares to 323,572 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap owns 617 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. S R Schill And owns 4,336 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 11,787 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 6,266 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Diligent Investors Lc invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl Gaynor holds 0.04% or 11,880 shares in its portfolio. 4.19 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 902 shares. Diversified reported 0.03% stake. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Missouri-based Country Club Na has invested 0.98% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvest Mngmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 530 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La invested in 7,500 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 9,277 shares to 66,610 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 36,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,660 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: HP, Nvidia and Albemarle – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Albemarle Announces Amendment to its Definitive Agreement with Mineral Resources Limited to Form Lithium Joint Venture in Western Australia – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle declares $0.3675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 2.93 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 32,205 were reported by Cutter Brokerage. Eagle Asset Management owns 367,228 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Harvey Mgmt stated it has 13,655 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Management Limited Com Ct invested in 1.42M shares or 1.48% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.24% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company owns 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,298 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 36,294 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 5,147 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). D L Carlson Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 28,885 shares. Walleye Trading Lc stated it has 15,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.