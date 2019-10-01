As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Chatham Capital Group Lowered Its Holding; Harris Associates LP Increased Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC) by $33.58 Million

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 7,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,709 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, down from 30,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 09/05/2018 – Boeing has about $20 billion in agreements with Iranian airlines for planes – but Trump’s plan to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal puts them in jeopardy; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/03/2018 – American Airlines to Retire 45 Boeing 737s Over Next Two Years; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 16.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 273,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239.57M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.6. About 148,326 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC)

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1.36 million shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $121.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 4.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,576 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

