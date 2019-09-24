As Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Lifted by $586,404 Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose While Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 26.95M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – MyoKardia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 26,879 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 25,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $376.65. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – BA: Air Force “F-15K aircraft returning to base in Gyeongbuk Chilgok-gun” (breaking news); 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BOEING AND AIRBUS ON WIDEBODIES, FOUND BOEING TO BE PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE OF LATE; 07/03/2018 – Ryanair offers cheaper training to pilots after staffing troubles; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 7,500 shares stake. 334,725 were accumulated by Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 24,242 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 40,464 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 97,254 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 276,000 shares. Mirador Ptnrs LP reported 10,583 shares stake. Hexavest holds 1.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 4.06M shares. Alps Advsr Inc has 154,516 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.67M shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0.08% or 94,412 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru Co invested in 0.03% or 2,124 shares. 10,071 are owned by Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.42% or 30.20 million shares in its portfolio. Verus Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counselors stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Star Corporation reported 7,818 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Omers Administration has 90,800 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Brookstone holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,513 shares. First Ltd Partnership reported 0.12% stake. 8,680 were reported by Osborne Prtn Capital Management Llc. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.31% or 73,600 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 3.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 13,260 shares. Moreover, Northwest Investment Counselors has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,538 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 673 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt holds 1.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 20,593 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.04% or 553 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 5,690 shares stake. Amalgamated Bankshares owns 70,215 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Courage Miller Limited Co holds 0.17% or 854 shares.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $594.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8,831 shares to 83,150 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scansource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 206,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,150 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).