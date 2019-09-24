As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Caprock Group Lifted Holding; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder West Oak Capital Lowered Its Holding by $1.07 Million

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,231 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 2,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.03M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $239.96. About 942,209 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.28 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,086 shares to 33,531 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,437 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

