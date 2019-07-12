As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $115.99 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding by $356,060

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 304,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.04 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 billion, down from 15.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $364.44. About 1.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS MOU WITH BOEING REMAINS IN PLACE; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 61.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,970 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 15,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 2.76 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of Securus Medical Group, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $306 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,251 shares to 38,554 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727. 44,236 shares were sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, worth $1.77M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.50 million are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). South Street Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 3.75% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Moneta Group Advsr, Missouri-based fund reported 90,177 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 5.54 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 14,544 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Fred Alger has 10.03M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 21 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.14% or 111,474 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 333,221 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.41% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Lc holds 8,045 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 5,871 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $532.27M for 27.91 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.34 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsrs invested in 0.12% or 2,060 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 7,437 shares. Summit Asset Ltd owns 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 673 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0.07% or 3,937 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested in 0.39% or 132,160 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,124 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 99,596 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Court Place Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 1,445 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.53% or 14,543 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 721 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 4,266 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 89,689 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 16,749 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.00 million shares to 30.70M shares, valued at $483.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 442,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL).