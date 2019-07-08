As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Blue Chip Partners Cut Its Holding; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Its Position by $386,613 as Stock Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $350.07. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO TIMING OF DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET IS YET TO BE DETERMINED, MAKING PRORGESS ON STUDIES; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 33,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 2.57M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Llc reported 205,304 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities holds 0.02% or 19,802 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc holds 0.11% or 4,753 shares. Peak Asset Limited Com holds 99,592 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas invested in 0.54% or 60,880 shares. Hightower Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 638,365 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,268 shares. Hallmark Cap Management has invested 0.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,405 are held by Icm Asset Management Wa. Ironsides Asset Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kepos LP invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Verition Fund Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,701 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2.58% or 345,505 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.74% or 70,000 shares. South State reported 99,822 shares stake.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating (FLOT) by 28,880 shares to 9,385 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,933 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit (PCI).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. Shares for $451 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Tuesday, January 15.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Disney Investors Need to Know About the “Avengers: Endgame” Rerelease – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.35 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,584 shares to 215,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).