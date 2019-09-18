As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Alesco Advisors Raised Stake; Insight 2811 Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $541,956

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 5.48M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Group holds 14,473 shares. Pictet Asset has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oak Ridge Invs Llc reported 0.04% stake. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 1,760 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,818 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 878 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 6,799 shares. Washington Bank & Trust has invested 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stifel has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Limited Ca has invested 1.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Of Vermont invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Group Limited Company has invested 2.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 15,293 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $399.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,248 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

