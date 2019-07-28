As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Washington Trust Company Lowered by $2.23 Million Its Holding; Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) as Share Price Rose

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 6,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 112,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) (ACN) by 58.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 86,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 147,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Cap Llc stated it has 675 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Com reported 14,341 shares stake. Fagan Associates holds 1.31% or 8,038 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc reported 34,235 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Senator Invest Grp Lp holds 4.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 550,000 shares. American Century Incorporated has 1.93M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,087 shares. 3.35M were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 2,811 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 58,822 shares. Asset One invested in 0.61% or 295,958 shares. M Secs Inc owns 0.56% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,293 shares. The Illinois-based Monetta Fin Serv has invested 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 54,386 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,653 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.63% or 590,956 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 493,836 shares. Kanawha Ltd Co owns 10,198 shares. Duff Phelps Inv reported 6,725 shares stake. Moreover, Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 3,324 shares. Amer Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 462,886 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.12% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.06% stake. Gam Ag holds 0.06% or 7,507 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 123,289 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Mu Invests Limited invested in 3.9% or 34,500 shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 190,858 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (Call) (NYSE:MOH) by 2,500 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 11,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PAYX).