As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Its Stake by $379,095; Wespac Advisors Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Boosted by $351,535

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 09/05/2018 – BOEING’S MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT THE ECONOMIC CLUB OF WASHINGTON; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clal Insur Holdg Limited has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 11,469 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 58,058 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management LP holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,601 shares. Osterweis Mgmt has 80,444 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.3% stake. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 582,127 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 245,089 shares. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peoples Serv holds 6,654 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services reported 545 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based First Retail Bank & Of Newtown has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New England Research & Inc accumulated 0.69% or 2,695 shares. Capital Sarl holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,910 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lc, Texas-based fund reported 6,307 shares.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares to 327,805 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & has 47,594 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 3,960 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 1,707 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 69,338 shares. Indiana-based Donaldson Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 0.57% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 49,999 shares. 140,631 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 75,200 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,690 shares. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.94% or 131,893 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Liability Company owns 98,737 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 7,500 shares. Ar Asset invested in 0.48% or 7,700 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 2,594 shares. Carroll Finance Inc invested in 0.1% or 6,487 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business Compare With Its Competitors? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Could Face More Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.