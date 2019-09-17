As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Roundview Capital Cut Holding by $578,032; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Shares Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Its Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 54,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 196,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78M, up from 142,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 483,686 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Adj EPS $1.68; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q West Elm Comparable Brand Rev Growth 9%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA REPORTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION INCREASE TO $500M; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 1,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $383.64. About 2.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing-KLX Deal Could Be Announced as Soon as Monday; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,873 are owned by Meridian Invest Counsel Inc. Kidder Stephen W holds 705 shares. The California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 0.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1,250 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct has 1.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,458 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oppenheimer holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 72,197 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,439 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.91% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,859 shares. First Dallas holds 5.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 17,465 shares. Burke & Herbert State Bank Communication, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,257 shares. 2,602 were accumulated by Iowa Retail Bank. Altfest L J & Com Inc reported 0.15% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.27% or 67,568 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.16 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 36,827 shares to 73,664 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 33,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold WSM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.29 million shares or 4.39% less from 82.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 0.08% or 170,288 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 34,590 shares. Covington reported 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Syntal Capital Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 208,381 shares. Ashfield Prtn Ltd Llc reported 6,627 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 894,753 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,800 shares. Victory owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 1,412 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 0% or 39,499 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.06% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 13,137 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 194 shares. Logan Management holds 188,631 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.