As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Trust Investment Advisors Lowered by $447,741 Its Holding

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 329.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,939 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 1,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – AIR FRANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH PILOTS ON FLYING BOEING 787; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 5/MO PRODUCTION RATE AS `FLOOR’ FOR 777 PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has announced China will buy about $1 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years; 11/05/2018 – IRAN SAYS HAS ASKED AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON SELLING PASSENGER PLANES TO TEHRAN AFTER U.S. EXITS NUCLEAR DEAL – FARS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing to Open Plant in China This Year; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Co reported 9,782 shares. Lynch And Assoc In reported 2.65% stake. Burns J W & New York holds 8,672 shares. Hodges Mngmt holds 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 27,427 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 47,002 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 40,001 were accumulated by Synovus Finance Corporation. Gam Ag holds 4,753 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs Incorporated reported 821 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated reported 12 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co has 65,497 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 9,584 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). United Fire Group invested in 75,000 shares or 10.64% of the stock. First Republic owns 324,942 shares.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 59,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,470 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,025 were reported by Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company. Doliver Advsrs LP reported 6,480 shares. Minneapolis Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% stake. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has invested 6.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 131,991 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has 13,513 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Botty Invsts has 621 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc invested 4.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.45% or 271,189 shares. Comerica Bancorp owns 1.05 million shares. Baillie Gifford & Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 139,347 shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Co has 60,613 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Park Circle Co holds 15,500 shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. 663,367 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

