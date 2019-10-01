As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.27 Million; As Hollyfrontier (HFC) Market Valuation Rose, Axa Has Cut Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,733 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.20 million, down from 61,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $379.98. About 294,038 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Investigation underway as Cuba mourns plane crash; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SEES 5 PCT OF 2018 DELIVERIES FINANCED BY INSURANCE INDUSTRY THIS YEAR, UP FROM 2 PCT IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – Triumph Composite Work for Boeing 787 Dreamliner Extended in Long-Term Contract; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30

Axa decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 10,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 9,993 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $462,000, down from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 624,441 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2Q CRUDE THROUGHPUT 440K-450K B/D; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 38C; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.77 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Artisan Intl Fund Adv by 15,901 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $57.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 62,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.3% or 101,521 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,795 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd invested in 0.1% or 838 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,436 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr LP has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 61,391 shares. 52,389 were accumulated by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co has 618 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mason Street Advsrs Lc owns 74,624 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri owns 7,145 shares. Glob Invsts holds 1.50M shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr holds 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 92,261 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 787 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 2,395 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 72,000 shares to 128,600 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 21,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,300 activity.