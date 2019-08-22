As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding by $395,859; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lowered Its Holding by $520,000

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $8.24 during the last trading session, reaching $339.99. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 4.49M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 35.27 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,605 shares to 190,525 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 37,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

