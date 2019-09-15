As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Biltmore Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding by $382,602; Seachange Intl (SEAC) Holder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Stake by $351,000 as Stock Price Rose

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 65.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc sold 1,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 555 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 1,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.22M market cap company. It closed at $2.95 lastly. It is down 35.37% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,785 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Internation.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream For SaaS OTT Platform Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SeaChange Int’l (SEAC) announces Mark J. Bonney has been named Executive Chair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 1.74 million shares. Renaissance Technologies has 1.50M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 68,144 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 254,435 shares. Gmt Capital accumulated 38,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 1,109 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Caprock Grp holds 0.01% or 21,960 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0% or 2.13 million shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 110,000 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Vigilant Capital Lc holds 0% or 25,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 33,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.45% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated reported 124,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $219,232 activity. PONS ROBERT M also bought $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares.

Biltmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $199.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 81,809 shares to 164,872 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.