As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Cut Position by $589,680; Havens Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Celgene (CELG) as Stock Declined

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20 million shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.74; 28/03/2018 – AMAG Pharma engages Perella Weinberg to explore sale of Cord Blood Registry unit; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of CLO refinancing notes issued by Denali Capital CLO Xll, Ltd

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 1,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 98,503 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.86 million, down from 100,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 MAX crisis prompts structural shifts at Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing News: BA Stock Dives on Latest 737 Max Delay – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moore Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 67,568 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100,439 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cahill Advisors reported 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 86,415 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,650 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 13,622 are owned by 1St Source Bank & Trust. 13,505 are owned by Stralem &. Winslow Capital Management Ltd Co reported 1.63% stake. United Services Automobile Association holds 391,489 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mendel Money Mgmt stated it has 4.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated holds 620 shares.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $930.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 6,947 shares to 237,059 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,149 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.