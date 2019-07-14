As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Lifted Position by $653,415; Generation Investment Management Llp Lifted Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $3.36 Million

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 246.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus moves to comply with WTO subsidies ruling; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 41,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.58 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.03M, up from 4.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.52M shares traded or 28.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – TE Connectivity showcases 400G connector and cable assembly solutions at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 64,666 shares. City Holdg Communication holds 0% or 40 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 31,056 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Tiverton Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,901 shares. Advisory Research, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,749 shares. Profund Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,932 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 14,815 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Ny invested in 146,599 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 134,672 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 304,300 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Hl Fin Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.87% or 1.50 million shares. Moors & Cabot has 6,008 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 551 were reported by Van Eck Assoc.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 274,278 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $305.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,493 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $404.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 19,751 shares to 32,525 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 34,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,774 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).