As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Private Asset Management Increased Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Holding by $359,694

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 64.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 865 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, up from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $12.87 during the last trading session, reaching $351.22. About 2.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 10/04/2018 – Boeing deliveries rise 9 percent; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 5.85M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares to 421,857 shares, valued at $36.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 15,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf by 6,100 shares to 10,502 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald S Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,846 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).