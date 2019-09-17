As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Monetta Financial Services Has Increased Position by $364,000; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $180.97. About 657,523 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Monetta Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $382.91. About 2.31M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Millennium Management Ltd holds 44,784 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 0.17% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Veritable LP accumulated 0.07% or 17,635 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 5.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Churchill Corp accumulated 31,752 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,450 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has 1,478 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bartlett And invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Putnam Fl Invest owns 5,893 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 1,807 shares. Mariner Llc holds 17,003 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 12,493 shares to 108,837 shares, valued at $9.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,526 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.