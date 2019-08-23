As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Boosted by $606,552 Its Stake; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Trimmed Holding

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 1,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,720 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 6,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $9.19 during the last trading session, reaching $363.6. About 5.92M shares traded or 37.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Defense, Space & Security Revenue $5.76 Billio; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES 600029.SS 1055.HK SAYS UNIT XIAMEN AIR SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N TO BUY 20 B737-8 AND 10 B737-10 AIRPLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.03. About 677,964 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 20,781 shares. 3,454 were reported by Brave Asset Mgmt. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited owns 2,358 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors reported 23,745 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Stearns Services Gru owns 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 5,403 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oakworth Capital has invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hills National Bank Company invested 0.28% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mathes Incorporated invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.21% or 5.38 million shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 11,476 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 9,620 are held by Lincoln Natl Corporation.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group In (NYSE:PEG) by 152,945 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $201.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 590,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares to 13,740 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inco.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Investments, a Maryland-based fund reported 569 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca stated it has 790 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.63% or 4,623 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0.21% or 88,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj accumulated 0.6% or 435,086 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. 467,958 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Gam Holding Ag has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 73 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 654,998 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 904,481 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associate holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,603 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fitch: Boeing’s Credit Rating Could Be Cut – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How GE Investors Could Benefit From The Boeing Groundings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.