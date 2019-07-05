As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Karp Capital Management Has Lifted by $356,235 Its Stake; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Verition Fund Management Raised Holding by $628,586

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 935 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 7,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing and Boeing Capital at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: 25% OF 2017 JET DELIVERIES PAID FOR IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 216.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 5,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, up from 2,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.6. About 136,603 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN OF 21.0 PERCENT TO 22.0 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox lnfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 15/03/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES RESPONDS TO STARBOARD VALUE – SEC FILING

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03 million were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Lives: Boeing Rings Up a Big Day 2 at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crushing Defeat For Boeing In Dubai – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,528 are owned by Jackson Square Prns Lc. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 1,104 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership owns 98,210 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 127,594 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amica Retiree Med Tru invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stanley has 6,699 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Lp holds 401,210 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 4,670 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 1.48% or 5,915 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Inc holds 0.43% or 247,562 shares in its portfolio. Advent Capital De holds 0.18% or 65,500 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Piper thinks Xilinx should buy Mellanox – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox (MLNX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Liquid Cooled HDR 200G Multi-Host InfiniBand Adapters Accelerate Lenovo’s Most Advanced Liquid Cooled Server Platform – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox: Key Items To Track In Q4 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,444 shares to 19,004 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Youngevity Intl Inc by 64,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,783 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).