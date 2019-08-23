As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Jnba Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Position; Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Lowered W P Carey (WPC) Position by $681,252 as Shares Rose

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $363.38. About 5.97 million shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 131,948 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 26,399 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Lc. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lifeplan Group Inc holds 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 786 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 4,358 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0% or 60,744 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 8,969 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,412 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.06% or 3.94 million shares. Davenport And Lc has 0.83% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 115,088 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 3.77% stake. Insight 2811 holds 16,477 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management owns 31,598 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carroll Financial Associate holds 3,539 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Lynch & In has 2.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,941 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 210,764 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.26% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Johnson Financial stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Communication Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,991 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated stated it has 5.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laffer Invs holds 1,017 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.07% or 8,529 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 147,633 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. 106,651 were reported by Washington Trust Company. 5,000 were reported by Cyrus Cap Prtnrs Lp.