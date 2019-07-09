As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Jnba Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $336,804; Hightower Advisors Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Upped by $5.64 Million as Stock Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3527.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 88,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,679 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 3.46M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Added Capacity of MAX 9 Will Launch New Intl Routes; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Boeing, International Airlines Group Build on 777X Order with Services Agreements – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks You May Want to Take Profits In Before Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 5,601 shares to 21,618 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AOA) by 19,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 269,554 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17,084 shares. The Illinois-based Glenview Commercial Bank Dept has invested 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 219 were reported by Burt Wealth Advisors. Cornerstone holds 4,094 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd accumulated 20,858 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 1.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 4,352 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Tru owns 193,440 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co reported 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 139,506 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Nadler Gp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 7,372 shares stake. Ar Asset reported 13,525 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 7,720 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Shares for $150,000 were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, January 31. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon could be a smart shopper in Southeast Asia – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automation Gaining Momentum: 5 Robotics Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Marubeni expands into cold chain service in China, eyeing growing demand – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Good News Is Bad News, or Vice-Versa? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Chipotle (CMG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Commercial Bank reported 1,600 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 44,382 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 322 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 508 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,921 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc holds 0.05% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 2.11M shares stake. Baxter Bros holds 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 13,949 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 12,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co reported 4,790 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, New York-based fund reported 263,047 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 37,383 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel invested 0.55% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp owns 14,785 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYM) by 14,665 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $223,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,878 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp.