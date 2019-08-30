As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Pure Financial Advisors Cut by $767,334 Its Stake; As Sprint (Put) (S) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Raised Position

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 3.00M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 2.40M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – UNITS PRICED OFFERING OF $3.94 BLN WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $364.75. About 1.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 728,600 shares to 126,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 11.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 5.58M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 1.01M shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 22,800 shares. Farallon Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.59 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 2,718 shares. Asset Management One reported 0.01% stake. Cqs Cayman Lp owns 90,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset accumulated 423,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3.96 million shares stake. Daiwa Securities Group owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 32,239 shares. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc holds 250,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Llc holds 577,745 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 1.77 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 11,923 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 252 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.7% stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 0.75% or 80,843 shares. Counselors reported 0.47% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 158,800 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 250 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Inc Lc holds 0.1% or 3,544 shares in its portfolio. 504 are owned by Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corp. Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ancora Limited Liability, Us-based fund reported 19,667 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd reported 4,874 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,469 shares. Bath Savings Tru accumulated 0.15% or 1,826 shares.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 27,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).