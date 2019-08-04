As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Position; Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Its 3M (MMM) Position by $1.41 Million as Stock Value Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in 3M (MMM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 35,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, down from 41,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in 3M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 18/04/2018 – President Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 13,121 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cyrus Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 5,000 shares. Philadelphia Company accumulated 3,958 shares. 17,642 are held by Cwm Limited Co. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 0.52% or 2.27 million shares. Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne has invested 5.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kidder Stephen W reported 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 35,160 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Peoples Financial Services reported 6,654 shares. Pennsylvania Com owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,156 shares. Brookstone Mgmt reported 2,715 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 56,925 shares. Martin And Com Tn owns 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has 4,337 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $40.68 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 56,860 shares. Bristol John W Co owns 370,871 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,682 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1,093 shares. Buckingham Cap holds 4,161 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Coldstream Management holds 0.32% or 17,746 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 116,225 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 150 shares. First Retail Bank & Com Of Newtown has invested 1.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Intersect invested in 0.3% or 3,458 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 17,396 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested 0.72% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Donaldson Capital holds 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,026 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability holds 8,390 shares.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19,090 shares to 105,552 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).