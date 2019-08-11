As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Commerce Bank Has Lowered Holding; Red Hat (RHT) Holding Held by Yakira Capital Management Inc

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 113,026 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.11M, down from 114,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – Aging Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Make a Comeback (Video); 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 24/05/2018 – The new Boeing 777 airliner will be able to retract part of its wings – a first for a commercial plane; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,438 shares to 227,080 shares, valued at $43.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinebridge LP stated it has 140,774 shares. Sageworth Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0.6% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mngmt One, a Japan-based fund reported 295,958 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.85% or 173,784 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Company Delaware invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allstate has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Evanson Asset Management has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster And Motley Inc reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 5,130 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Comm Of Delaware. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Advisors Incorporated holds 2,353 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.

