As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Chatham Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding; As Aes (AES) Share Value Declined, Gateway Advisory Decreased Holding

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 21,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,857 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 10.90 million shares traded or 82.51% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Cites AES Acceleration in Debt Reduction From Asset Sale Proceeds; 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Reaffirms Avg Annual Adjusted EPS Growth Target of 8%-10% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B

Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 1,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 31,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $369.52. About 3.93 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 08/03/2018 – AstroNova to Install ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer on 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its Aerospace Solutions Group Business to Boeing for $63/Share; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 23,527 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Everence has 0.04% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 298 shares. Madison Inv Inc stated it has 988,375 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.18% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 928,496 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). First National Tru has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Korea Invest invested in 657,344 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 13,713 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund has 13,168 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 915,898 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.48 million for 15.22 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 51.04 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 16,193 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma holds 4,337 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 30,718 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 3,370 shares. Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 48,603 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 7,296 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt stated it has 27,236 shares. Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,003 shares. Smithfield has 4,680 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 2.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com reported 104,881 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 51,869 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested in 0.29% or 3.68M shares. Hl Fin Services Ltd Co reported 27,167 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,500 shares to 297,900 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 18,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).