As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Holder Alesco Advisors Has Boosted Holding; Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Stock Rose While Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake

Alesco Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 112.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alesco Advisors Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,732 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $630,000, up from 814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alesco Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 14/03/2018 – Qatar Armed Forces Selects Boeing Global Services Subsidiary, Tapestry Solutions, to Modernize Its Logistics and Business Syste; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS KNOWS OF “ANTI-AMERICAN” LEGISLATION PROJECT IN RUSSIA, IS STUDYING POSSIBLE INFLUENCE ON BUSINESS IN RUSSIA — IFAX; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 97,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.41 million, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 648,144 shares traded or 112.96% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon

Alesco Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.02 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,460 shares to 297,739 shares, valued at $87.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,065 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 222 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 0% stake. West Chester Capital accumulated 2,123 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 1.46% or 14,473 shares. 87,200 are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. Castleark Ltd Liability Com holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 108,761 shares. Baltimore holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,423 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 42,103 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Limited Co holds 0% or 5,671 shares in its portfolio. 632,643 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Fort LP stated it has 5,150 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest owns 6,967 shares. Northstar Gp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Permanens Capital LP invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 1,671 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel reported 851,183 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt owns 1.03% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 247,669 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.22 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moab Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 15.07% or 1.90 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley stated it has 0.03% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 37,429 shares. Suntrust Banks has 12,053 shares. Blackrock reported 3.86M shares stake. 10,547 are owned by Legal & General Gru Pcl. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3,026 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability reported 2.56M shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 49,911 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fin has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $325,235 activity. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Coretz Robert K.. 2,400 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $49,776. Berger Michael L had bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668 on Friday, May 10. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280 worth of stock.