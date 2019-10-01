As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lifted Holding; As Autodesk (Call) (ADSK) Share Value Declined, Holder Jane Street Group Decreased Its Stake by $2.96 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (Call) (ADSK) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 29,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87 million, down from 48,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.7. About 979,848 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,250 shares to 76,750 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace And White Incorporated Ny owns 30,750 shares. Penobscot Mngmt has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier & Assoc has 11,422 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Palestra Mngmt Llc reported 508,205 shares. First National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 837 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited invested in 19,283 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 2.88% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,155 shares. Korea invested in 443,391 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,703 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 19,422 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Co Ca has 2.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 45,459 shares. State Street stated it has 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lockheed Martin Investment Management has invested 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 177,313 were reported by Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 90.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 221,901 shares to 263,601 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 30,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.