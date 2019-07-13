As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Holding; Investment Management Of Virginia Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Lowered by $389,168

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 3,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,380 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 44,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS NOT RUNNING CURRENT SHIFT AT PLANT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 30/04/2018 – Boeing hungry for more deals to boost high-margin services unit; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Inside the low-key Boston design firm behind everything from sneakers to ‘body on a chip’ – Boston Business Journal” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G signs on as â€˜launch partnerâ€™ for streaming service led by Meg Whitman – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Coombe Gary A sold $870,676 worth of stock. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M on Thursday, January 31. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust Communications has 2.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 105,307 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 4,294 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Northside Cap Management Llc stated it has 10,898 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt owns 9,144 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Llc reported 2,822 shares. California-based Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 99,378 shares or 1.13% of the stock. The California-based Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 1.24% or 959,106 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited stated it has 56,108 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 7,150 were reported by Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Llc. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 3,583 shares. Planning Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Int’l Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5,778 shares to 32,079 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Gets a Win; Pinterest Draws Interest – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Apollo 11 celebration to take over the National Mall. The Washington Monument will be the star. – Washington Business Journal” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Delta CEO Details Q2 Records In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,115 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,702 shares. Moreover, Darsana Capital Ptnrs Lp has 4.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 128,950 shares. Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability Com invested in 1,142 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth accumulated 2,595 shares. Coldstream owns 1.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,920 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.6% or 45,137 shares. Birinyi Assocs Inc holds 1.85% or 11,300 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 2,146 shares. Evergreen Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,502 shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 2,401 shares. Amalgamated Bank, New York-based fund reported 80,843 shares. 1,070 were reported by Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bridgewater Associates LP holds 0.05% or 22,860 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.08% or 230,200 shares in its portfolio.