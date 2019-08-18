As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, First Heartland Consultants Has Increased by $481,584 Its Position; Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Holder Jennison Associates Cut Its Holding by $352,786

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $427M DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY CONTRACT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON TIE-UP TALKS WITH EMBRAER; 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 25,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 960,007 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 985,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 313,804 shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 84,027 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 5,180 were reported by Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation. Eqis Capital has 1,122 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt owns 9,584 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,569 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Savant Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jackson Square Partners Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parkside Fin Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,279 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings stated it has 443,732 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0.09% or 92,899 shares. King Luther Mgmt reported 16,538 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt has invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Inv accumulated 3,495 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 662,146 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Ifrah Fin invested in 0.3% or 2,040 shares.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYY) by 6,366 shares to 19,832 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJT) by 36,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IEF).

Analysts await Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. BRKL’s profit will be $23.16M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Brookline Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.50 million shares to 8.40 million shares, valued at $241.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 8,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).