As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Tanaka Capital Management Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,468 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92 million, down from 52,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $382.4. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Tanaka Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc sold 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 24,703 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, down from 34,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 2.20M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Approval of Qualcomm Deal; 06/03/2018 – ISS CONTINUES RECOMMEND FOUR BROADCOM NOMINEES TO QCOM BOARD; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – COMMENCEMENT OF TRANSACTION TO EXCHANGE 4 SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES TOTALING $4 BLN; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM TENDER OFFER TO EXPIRE 5 PM MARCH 16 NYC TIME; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8,723 shares to 34,068 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing awarded $2.6 billion for next 15 tankers – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital Management invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hartford Inv Mgmt holds 66,568 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 0.13% or 827 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,069 shares. Pension Ser owns 559,032 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Blb&B Limited Com holds 26,616 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mechanics State Bank Trust Department reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sector Pension Board accumulated 91,238 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 24,368 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Western holds 845 shares or 4.09% of its portfolio. Invest Serv Inc owns 605 shares.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $32.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 197,066 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 34.82 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 0.18% or 336,708 shares. Fca Tx invested in 5,260 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tennessee-based Td Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hgk Asset Management has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Farmers National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp owns 32,582 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company reported 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc holds 0% or 57,045 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 11,515 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.2% or 2.22M shares. Natl Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 11,441 shares. Roosevelt Group invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Maryland-based Marathon Cap Mngmt has invested 1.47% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Street holds 49.76M shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mizuho lifts QCOM target despite expected softness – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: No Wow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.