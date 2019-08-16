As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Brave Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Regions Finl New (RF) Holder Hbk Investments LP Trimmed Holding by $1.30 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $328.61. About 943,935 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 92,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 327,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, down from 419,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 2.98 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41B and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 88,251 shares to 115,751 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (Put) by 56,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Serv invested in 0.13% or 43,209 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 83.01 million shares. Rampart Limited Liability accumulated 31,823 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 243,265 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 600,133 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Company. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,750 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc reported 11,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.32% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Weiss Asset LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 10,259 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 453,740 shares. Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 741,587 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson owns 43 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 12.77 million shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 575 shares.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13 million for 8.93 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,093 shares to 2,093 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,020 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

