As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Bollard Group Increased Holding by $12.96 Million; Css Increases Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 34,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 172,857 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.93M, up from 138,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $352.84. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 14/03/2018 – Watch: Trump gives remarks at Boeing factory; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Russia’s Utair orders 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes – Vedomosti; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s expected win deals a fresh blow to the struggling Airbus A330neo, weeks after Hawaiian Airlines dropped an order for six Airbus jets in favor of the 787; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN

Css Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 746.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 1.96M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.15 million worth of stock was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was sold by Bailey Robert J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1,789 were reported by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Texas Yale Capital owns 10,016 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,040 shares. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sol holds 0.18% or 5,104 shares. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc invested in 18,525 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Howard Capital invested in 0.22% or 11,978 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 13,252 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has 0.63% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.89M shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,868 were reported by Selway Asset.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78,100 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CRM, NFLX, BA, UTX – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.