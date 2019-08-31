As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Position; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Rockshelter Capital Management Raised by $386,136 Its Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 6,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 181,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 175,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00M and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 23,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,171 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance, a Ohio-based fund reported 172 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.66% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 15,460 were reported by Schnieders Capital Ltd Liability. Alyeska Investment Gru LP has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 372,081 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 16,438 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bessemer Group reported 3.63M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Co holds 1.36% or 9.42 million shares in its portfolio. Motco has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huber Cap Ltd has invested 3.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 39,186 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability. Thornburg Investment Incorporated owns 1.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.18 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 370,290 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares to 15,942 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,257 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).