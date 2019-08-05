As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Cut Position by $996,696; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Lifted Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $8.43 during the last trading session, reaching $331.13. About 5.09 million shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bangkok Air talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes – Bloomberg

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 163.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 39,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 63,160 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, up from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 12.37M shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, BA, V, F, TWLO – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 Max project flawed – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation reported 8,461 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,322 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 236,149 shares stake. Moreover, Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Argent Cap has 48,665 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Mngmt invested in 0.47% or 2,023 shares. 17,354 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability invested in 4,700 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Biltmore Wealth has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.36 million shares. Aldebaran Fincl, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,548 shares. Sky Investment Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 31,635 shares to 39,135 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DHS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.35 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,354 were accumulated by Sand Hill Advsr Llc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 531,901 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 226,574 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 16,260 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 14,279 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. 7,884 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Phillips Financial Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 13,390 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.85% or 6.82 million shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 9,739 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 5.73 million shares or 1.12% of the stock. Schaller Grp Inc has invested 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). M Kraus Commerce owns 5,736 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Fagan Associate holds 67,269 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. 70,894 are held by Arrow Financial Corporation. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt holds 3.73% or 82,851 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.