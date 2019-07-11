As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Lowered by $633,222 Its Holding; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Rose While Provident Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 13,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 576,121 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, down from 589,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 16.64 million shares traded or 264.41% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $359.05. About 4.68 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Boost Jet Backlogs; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AEROSPACE IS STRONGEST OF BIG INDUSTRIAL MKTS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $609.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 74,730 shares to 638,234 shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fil Ltd reported 24,342 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 25,566 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 1,738 shares. Btc holds 0.03% or 3,159 shares. Usa Portformulas reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bontempo Ohly Management Limited Liability holds 44,918 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 9,030 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 499 shares. Washington Trust Bankshares reported 1,600 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0% stake. 101,601 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Schroder Management Group Inc accumulated 0.1% or 993,685 shares. 104,653 were accumulated by Zacks Investment Mngmt.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J also sold $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Two Charts That Show How Trading Dynamics Change Over Time – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Share Price Is Up 34% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap-On (SNA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Sustains Sturdy Comps Run With 5.4% Rise in June – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget China: These Fast-Growing Asian Nations Will Rule the Next Decade – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “1 Great Stock to Buy for July – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Market Morning: Powell Pushes Gold, Wozniak Warns on Facebook, Boeing Deliveries Fall – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flyadeal ditches 737 Max for A320 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Insurance Tx invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mairs & Inc has 4,180 shares. Harvey Investment Comm Ltd holds 0.05% or 700 shares. Cambridge Tru Com has 5,439 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Inc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,456 shares. 15,539 are held by Cypress Capital Grp. Tci Wealth stated it has 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sonata Cap has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amp Limited invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 643 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Portland Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 1,367 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 37,335 were accumulated by Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Steinberg Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 544 shares. Excalibur Corporation invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).