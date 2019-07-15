As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Has Cut by $767,334 Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX–Update; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 03/04/2018 – Boeing Secures Services Contract for Canada’s Chinooks

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.04 million, down from 97,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook -conference; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 22/03/2018 – Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news, said that a threat to sue The Guardian would be a mistake; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Sorry: Facebook was never `free’; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 06/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff:; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Mets fans can stop freaking out about MLB-Facebook `history’; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 120,457 shares to 871,746 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 31,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares to 29,676 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

